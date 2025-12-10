Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at Bank of America

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.82. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52-week low of $33.34 and a 52-week high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.650-6.150 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASO. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 214.6% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 89.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

