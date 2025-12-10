SVB Wealth LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 48.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 112.1% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,394,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,836,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,298 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,195,137,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,696,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,398,000 after acquiring an additional 304,751 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 19.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $423,826,000 after acquiring an additional 231,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $69,445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total transaction of $250,911.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,585 shares in the company, valued at $467,876.15. This trade represents a 34.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,830 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.08, for a total transaction of $1,731,976.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 60,593 shares in the company, valued at $18,000,968.44. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $333.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $277.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $276.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.32.

Chubb Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of CB opened at $300.83 on Wednesday. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $252.16 and a 1-year high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $118.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $281.82.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $1.98. The firm had revenue of $16.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

