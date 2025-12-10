Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:JSM)

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, December 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Stock Performance

Shares of Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 stock opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.18. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $20.16.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $511.00 million during the quarter.

About Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

