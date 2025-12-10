Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Monday, December 29th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock opened at C$21.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$21.71. Chorus Aviation has a one year low of C$17.62 and a one year high of C$24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$513.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.37.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$323.57 million for the quarter. Chorus Aviation had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 7.57%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus is an aviation solutions provider to customers worldwide. Its operating subsidiaries are: Jazz Aviation, the largest regional operator in Canada and provider of regional air services under the Air Canada Express brand; Voyageur Aviation, a leading provider of specialty charter, aircraft modifications, parts provisioning and in-service support services; and Cygnet Aviation Academy, an industry leading accredited training academy preparing pilots for direct entry into airlines.

