Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG) Raises Dividend to $0.89 Per Share

Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.89 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This is a 7.2% increase from Ferguson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83.

Ferguson has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Ferguson has a payout ratio of 31.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Ferguson Stock Down 8.1%

Shares of NYSE:FERG opened at $225.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. Ferguson has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $256.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 6.03%.The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $268.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ferguson from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ferguson from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ferguson from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.53.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson Enterprises Inc distributes plumbing and heating products in North America. The company provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, and fabrication, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) to residential and non-residential customers.

