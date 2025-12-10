WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.85 Per Share

WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.8466 per share on Friday, December 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This is a 483.8% increase from WisdomTree Target Range Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

WisdomTree Target Range Fund Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock opened at $26.26 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Target Range Fund has a 12 month low of $21.59 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $62.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.24.

Get WisdomTree Target Range Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Target Range Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Target Range Fund stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Target Range Fund (NASDAQ:GTR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,183,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,590 shares during the period. WisdomTree Target Range Fund comprises approximately 0.7% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 93.70% of WisdomTree Target Range Fund worth $53,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About WisdomTree Target Range Fund

The WisdomTree Target Range Fund (GTR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TOPS Global Equity Target Range index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to stocks from around the world while managing risk through a cash-secured call spread strategy. GTR was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Target Range Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.