Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Purchased by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 15.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,997 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 46,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.5% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,436,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,129,000 after buying an additional 244,675 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.1%

VLO opened at $175.42 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $185.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. This trade represents a 6.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

