ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN (NYSEARCA:PFFL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1368 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. This is a 39.9% increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN Price Performance
PFFL opened at $8.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.57. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96.
About ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Preferred Stock ETN
