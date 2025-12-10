WINTON GROUP Ltd Invests $1.54 Million in Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 522.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CEO Neil David Brinker sold 31,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $5,117,207.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 238,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,263,374.72. This represents a 11.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of MOD opened at $152.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 1-year low of $64.79 and a 1-year high of $166.94.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $738.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.91 million. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MOD shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

