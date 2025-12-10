GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GGN opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 685,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 361,883 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 90.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 754,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 357,893 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 101.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 567,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 286,667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 54.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 671,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 237,541 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 707,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 134,315 shares in the last quarter.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

