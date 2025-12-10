Velan Capital Investment Management LP Has $6.28 Million Stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Velan Capital Investment Management LP trimmed its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,666 shares during the quarter. Praxis Precision Medicines accounts for approximately 6.2% of Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after acquiring an additional 51,781 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Praxis Precision Medicines by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,742,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,087,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,165,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 19.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 604,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,411,000 after buying an additional 96,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 192.0% during the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 481,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,238,000 after buying an additional 316,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday. Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of Praxis Precision Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.00.

Shares of PRAX opened at $258.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.09 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.70 and a 12-month high of $278.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.01 and a beta of 2.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.45) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alex Nemiroff sold 25,130 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total value of $4,852,351.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 20,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,450.88. The trade was a 54.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lauren Mastrocola sold 13,600 shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.08, for a total value of $2,612,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,699.36. This represents a 56.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

