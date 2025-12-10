SVB Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 6,487 iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF $DSI

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,148,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,407,000 after acquiring an additional 38,420 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 197,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Stock Performance

DSI stock opened at $128.93 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $131.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.33 and its 200 day moving average is $121.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

