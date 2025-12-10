SVB Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,493 The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,160,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,714,571,000 after acquiring an additional 156,807 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,467,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $943,448,000 after purchasing an additional 57,539 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $613,349,000 after purchasing an additional 136,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $506,329,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,936,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,077,000 after purchasing an additional 398,950 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Insurance Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other The Hartford Insurance Group news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG opened at $130.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.75. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $138.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a-)” rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HIG

The Hartford Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.