14,042 Shares in Eastman Chemical Company $EMN Purchased by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 65.5% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. National Pension Service grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth about $62,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. Eastman Chemical Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $103.82.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.04). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eastman Chemical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.400-5.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical Company will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 55.43%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EMN. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $71.00 price target on Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

