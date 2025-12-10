GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth approximately $912,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $408,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 86,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $685.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.11.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:GEV opened at $625.02 on Wednesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.25 and a 12-month high of $677.29. The firm has a market cap of $169.58 billion, a PE ratio of 101.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $591.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.74.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.08). GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is presently 16.29%.

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.