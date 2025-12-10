SVB Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 15,231 Realty Income Corporation $O

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,136,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,418,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,573,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,979,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,548,687,000 after buying an additional 2,058,031 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Realty Income by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,139,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $664,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. This trade represents a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Realty Income from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.23.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $57.02 on Wednesday. Realty Income Corporation has a one year low of $50.71 and a one year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.17 and its 200 day moving average is $57.99. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.79, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.17%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 299.07%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

