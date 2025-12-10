SVB Wealth LLC Has $441,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

SVB Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.3% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 68,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $258,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,722,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,802,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,557,000 after acquiring an additional 432,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. The trade was a 15.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,578.84. The trade was a 13.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,006 shares of company stock worth $1,851,422. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen raised American Electric Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $116.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The company has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 17.23%.American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

