SVB Wealth LLC Invests $493,000 in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAU. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 7,379 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1,357.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,859,000 after purchasing an additional 913,987 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 959,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,577,000 after purchasing an additional 125,716 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 561,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,135,000 after buying an additional 236,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU opened at $79.34 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $48.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.99.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

