Velan Capital Investment Management LP Sells 60,740 Shares of Liquidia Corporation $LQDA

Velan Capital Investment Management LP lessened its position in Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 239,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,740 shares during the period. Liquidia comprises 2.9% of Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Velan Capital Investment Management LP’s holdings in Liquidia were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Liquidia by 24.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Liquidia news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 71,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,927,287.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 176,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,823. The trade was a 28.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Moomaw sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $26,749.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 154,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,973,548.14. This trade represents a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 215,168 shares of company stock valued at $5,675,425 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia Stock Down 2.8%

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. Liquidia Corporation has a 1 year low of $10.37 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $22.19.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.41. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 296.78% and a negative net margin of 176.04%.The business had revenue of $54.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.56.

Liquidia Company Profile

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

