SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $188.93 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $191.38. The company has a market capitalization of $151.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.70.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

