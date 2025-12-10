SVB Wealth LLC Takes Position in Cintas Corporation $CTAS

SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cintas by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,300,000 after buying an additional 432,980 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $440,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Cintas by 64.1% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “cautious” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (down previously from $218.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.71.

Cintas Stock Up 0.1%

CTAS opened at $183.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $188.05 and its 200-day moving average is $206.37. Cintas Corporation has a one year low of $180.39 and a one year high of $229.24.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Cintas had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.740-4.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Cintas declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

