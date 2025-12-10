SVB Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 83.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 94.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Paychex from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Paychex from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $133.53.
Paychex Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of PAYX stock opened at $112.74 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.00 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.76 and its 200-day moving average is $134.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.91.
Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.17% and a net margin of 27.85%.The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Paychex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 97.08%.
About Paychex
Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.
