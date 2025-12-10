ForViva (LON:FVA) Releases Earnings Results

ForViva (LON:FVA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

ForViva Stock Performance

Shares of ForViva stock opened at GBX 129 on Wednesday. ForViva has a 52-week low of GBX 121 and a 52-week high of GBX 139.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ForViva in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 170 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ForViva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.

ForViva Company Profile

Fevara plc is an international, pure-play specialist agriculture manufacturer and provider of research-proven, value-added livestock supplements.

Fevara’s mission is to drive sustainable global food security through enhancements to pasture grazing productivity, enabled by research-based products that optimise livestock performance and profitability for farmers.

