Night Squared LP Takes Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Night Squared LP purchased a new position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 27,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,065,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.3% of Night Squared LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Abound Wealth Management grew its position in Philip Morris International by 566.7% in the second quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $150.26 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $153.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.74. The company has a market cap of $233.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

