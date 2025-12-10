Night Squared LP Sells 7,061 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Night Squared LP decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,061 shares during the period. Night Squared LP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,739,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,131,936,000 after acquiring an additional 324,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,452,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,666,289,000 after buying an additional 180,056 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,821,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,488,164,000 after purchasing an additional 61,678 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,434,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,814,839,000 after buying an additional 310,799 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,134,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,450,526,000 after acquiring an additional 27,256 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $230.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.05 and a 52-week high of $341.14. The company has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of -129.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 12.850-13.150 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -402.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

