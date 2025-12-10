Soviero Asset Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFLT. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 393,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 88,565 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Confluent by 22.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 347,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,651,000 after acquiring an additional 62,574 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in Confluent by 9.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,179,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,783,000 after purchasing an additional 192,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Confluent by 15.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,555,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,579,000 after purchasing an additional 616,822 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Confluent alerts:

Confluent Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.22 and a beta of 0.99. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. Confluent had a negative net margin of 27.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $298.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Confluent has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.390-0.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Confluent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Confluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. New Street Research set a $29.00 price objective on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $31.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Confluent

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total transaction of $176,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 591,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,089,244.56. This represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neha Narkhede sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $664,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $632,360.35. This represents a 51.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 455,486 shares of company stock valued at $10,559,288 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.