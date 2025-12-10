Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $120.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.98 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

Phreesia Trading Down 23.2%

Shares of PHR opened at $15.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $925.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.53 and a beta of 0.64. Phreesia has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Phreesia in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Phreesia from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $72,936.24. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 139,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,781.36. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total value of $41,019.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 112,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,511.12. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 26,174 shares of company stock valued at $603,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phreesia

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 208.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 471.2% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 132,015 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Phreesia by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 262.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 11,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Phreesia by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

