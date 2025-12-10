Sirios Capital Management L P Boosts Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Sirios Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,166 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 9.9% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $68,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 174.1% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSM. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.00.

TSM opened at $303.77 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $32.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.34% and a net margin of 43.72%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.9678 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

