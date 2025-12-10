BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLFS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $24.75 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42. BioLife Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -353.52 and a beta of 1.93.

In other BioLife Solutions news, Director Joydeep Goswami sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $48,297.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 44,986 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,144.14. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $771,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 152,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,218.68. This trade represents a 16.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 935,727 shares of company stock worth $26,269,334 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 353.1% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 50.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 243.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

