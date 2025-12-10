WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys 41,821 Shares of Kohl’s Corporation $KSS

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,821 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.15% of Kohl’s worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KSS. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Kohl’s by 798.4% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s stock opened at $23.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.99. Kohl’s Corporation has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $25.22.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Kohl’s has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Corporation will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is presently 29.07%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Kohl’s from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $15.18.

In related news, CFO Jill Timm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $568,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 335,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,012.75. This represents a 6.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kohl’s Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

