WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $1.59 Million Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. $BJRI

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 52,013 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.16% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 22.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 291,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,021,000 after buying an additional 53,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 628,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,029,000 after acquiring an additional 440,078 shares during the period. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of BJRI opened at $38.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.46 and a 12 month high of $47.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.24 million, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.31.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $330.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.86 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.23%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

BJ’s Restaurants declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.