Walleye Capital LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,551 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Quanex Building Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 17,191.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 62.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Quanex Building Products by 15.8% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 11,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Activity

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Bradley E. Hughes purchased 6,500 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:NX opened at $13.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $624.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97.

Quanex Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is -5.14%.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Further Reading

