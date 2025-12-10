Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Acquired by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,277,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 26.6% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $613,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at $473,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.2% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 27,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $981.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $928.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $814.21. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,111.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $928.26 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The company’s revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $886.00 to $1,104.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. CICC Research boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $801.00 to $1,060.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,091.62.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

