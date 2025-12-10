XTX Topco Ltd Has $219,000 Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. $WGO

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,563 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,503 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 62.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 255.7% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WGO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Zacks Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Winnebago Industries Price Performance

Shares of WGO stock opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $58.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.89 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Winnebago Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.700 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Winnebago Industries news, CEO Michael J. Happe sold 7,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $294,004.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 347,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,379,591.38. This represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sara E. Armbruster purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.27 per share, for a total transaction of $108,729.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 14,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,935.02. This represents a 23.03% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About Winnebago Industries

(Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Stories

