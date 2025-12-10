WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 19,367 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. $TMDX

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 59.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in TransMedics Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 88.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anil P. Ranganath sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total transaction of $435,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,955 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,545.10. This trade represents a 17.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Weill sold 5,000 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $693,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,257.76. This represents a 29.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 13,062 shares of company stock worth $1,797,634 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TMDX opened at $134.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.57 and a beta of 2.06. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $156.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.02.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.29. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 16.20%.The firm had revenue of $143.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TMDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut TransMedics Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.80.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

