WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $1.66 Million Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,582 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Generac by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 2,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Generac by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Generac by 16.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GNRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Generac from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Roth Capital set a $184.00 price target on Generac and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Generac from $188.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.28.

Generac Price Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $160.17 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $99.50 and a one year high of $203.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.45 and a 200 day moving average of $163.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.42). Generac had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $832,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 542,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,365,831.38. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

