Dollar General Corporation $DG Shares Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $125.58 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.43 and a fifty-two week high of $135.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.86. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.33. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seventeen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.80.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

