Valaris Limited $VAL Shares Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.06% of Valaris worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Valaris by 77.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Valaris by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris by 13,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valaris in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Valaris alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Valaris from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Capital One Financial set a $55.00 price target on shares of Valaris in a report on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Valaris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Valaris from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.06.

Valaris Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE VAL opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $61.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.65. Valaris had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 16.51%.The firm had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.