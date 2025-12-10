Walleye Capital LLC Acquires 33,127 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 98.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,127 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 278.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 979.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 36.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO James S. Cox sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $653,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 333,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,626. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Subi Sethi sold 7,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $131,433.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 226,980 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,006.40. This represents a 3.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 113,302 shares of company stock worth $2,217,826 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 3.8%

CWAN opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.67. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CWAN shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

