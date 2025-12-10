Green Brick Partners, Inc. $GRBK Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) by 246.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of Green Brick Partners worth $1,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Green Brick Partners by 10.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 438,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,581,000 after acquiring an additional 41,083 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 56.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 164,273 shares during the period. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $4,333,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $64.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 7.57. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.57 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 17.70%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Green Brick Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Green Brick Partners Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land Development. The Builder operations Central segment operates builders in Texas; and the closing and delivery of homes.

Featured Articles

