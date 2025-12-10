WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 153,377 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 77.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 153,377 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,626,000 after buying an additional 69,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exelixis by 63.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 29,531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Exelixis by 48.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 465,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Exelixis in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXEL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $41.87 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.40. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.90 and a 12 month high of $49.62.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $597.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 34,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $1,431,751.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 48,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,056,277.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 664,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,065. The trade was a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 245,235 shares of company stock valued at $10,490,600. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

