WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys Shares of 26,522 Thor Industries, Inc. $THO

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,522 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,119 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 6.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,681 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,606,000 after purchasing an additional 326,584 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Thor Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 167,640 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THO opened at $103.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $117.09.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.10.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

