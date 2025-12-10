WINTON GROUP Ltd Has $2.06 Million Stake in Employers Holdings Inc $EIG

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Employers Holdings Inc (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.19% of Employers worth $2,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Employers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Employers by 8.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Employers in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Employers in the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Employers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Employers Stock Performance

NYSE EIG opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. Employers Holdings Inc has a one year low of $35.73 and a one year high of $53.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. The company has a market capitalization of $896.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Employers Dividend Announcement

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($1.71). Employers had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $239.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Employers’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Employers Holdings Inc will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EIG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Employers in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Pedraja acquired 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.09 per share, with a total value of $203,995.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 17,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,314.70. The trade was a 44.61% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Employers Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers’ compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

