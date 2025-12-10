StoneX Group Inc. Takes $496,000 Position in Inv Vk Mun Tr $VKQ

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr (NYSE:VKQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 54,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Inv Vk Mun Tr at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inv Vk Mun Tr during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Inv Vk Mun Tr during the first quarter worth about $101,000. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VKQ opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.37. Inv Vk Mun Tr has a twelve month low of $8.86 and a twelve month high of $10.23.

Inv Vk Mun Tr Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Inv Vk Mun Tr

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th.

In other Inv Vk Mun Tr news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.62 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager owned 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,386.14. The trade was a 93.74% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

About Inv Vk Mun Tr

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

