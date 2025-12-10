WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,041 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,955,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.2% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,706,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $827,345,000 after purchasing an additional 144,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $831,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 633,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,882,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 527,968 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.7%
Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $611.92 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.95 and a 52-week high of $665.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $619.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $595.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 17.50%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on MLM shares. DA Davidson set a $690.00 target price on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $620.00 to $610.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $645.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $647.81.
Martin Marietta Materials Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
