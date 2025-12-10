Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in LandBridge Company LLC $LB

Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Free Report) by 83.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,366 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in LandBridge were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. boosted its stake in shares of LandBridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 2,798,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,303,000 after purchasing an additional 84,701 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LandBridge by 5,290.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,142 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of LandBridge by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 697,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,196,000 after acquiring an additional 102,085 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of LandBridge by 1.6% during the second quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 519,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,119,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in LandBridge by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 329,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,677,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at LandBridge

In other news, Director Point Energy Fund Aiv- Five II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $175,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 70.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded LandBridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of LandBridge from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LandBridge in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LandBridge from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

LandBridge Stock Performance

Shares of LandBridge stock opened at $56.63 on Wednesday. LandBridge Company LLC has a 12 month low of $48.55 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.90 and a beta of 0.25.

LandBridge (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. LandBridge had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 4.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that LandBridge Company LLC will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LandBridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

LandBridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

