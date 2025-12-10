StoneX Group Inc. Sells 10,250 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,250 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in AST SpaceMobile were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASTS. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth $388,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $9,218,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros purchased 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.79 per share, with a total value of $38,092.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 784,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,823,270.83. This represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 387,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,699,160. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,566,560. 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.60 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.66.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of ASTS opened at $72.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 2.76. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $102.79.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1236.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

AST SpaceMobile Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

