8,396 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII Bought by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% in the first quarter. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 11.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HII shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $316.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $287.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $362.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.57.

Insider Activity

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $268,124.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,106.64. This represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher D. Kastner sold 15,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.06, for a total transaction of $4,815,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 68,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,876,707.34. This trade represents a 18.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 17,103 shares of company stock worth $5,477,768 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $315.11 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.88 and a 52 week high of $330.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.35.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.12%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

