60,243 Shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. $DAR Acquired by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 609.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 681.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 43.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAR. Bank of America began coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $50.00 price objective on Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 52.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.65. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 1.84%.The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.