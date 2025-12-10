WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,239 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Brighthouse Financial worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,423,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Zacks Research cut shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $65.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $66.33.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

